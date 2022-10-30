  1. Home
Significantly above pre-crisis level

Alltours reports strong increase in turnover

von Michael Krane und Martin Jürs
Sonntag, 30. Oktober 2022
Optimistic for 2023: Alltours owner Willi Verhuven.
The fourth-largest German tour operator Alltours significantly increased its turnover in the outgoing tourism year 2021/22. Despite a comparatively low increase in guests, revenues were 20% above the pre-crisis level. Owner Verhuven also expects a positive business development in 2023.

