Optimistic for 2023: Alltours owner Willi Verhuven.
The fourth-largest German tour operator Alltours significantly increased its turnover in the outgoing tourism year 2021/22. Despite a comparatively low increase in guests, revenues were 20% above the pre-crisis level. Owner Verhuven also expects a positive business development in 2023.
The fourth-largest German tour operator Alltours significantly increased its turnover in the outgoing tourism year 2021/22. Despite a comparatively low increase in guests, revenues were 20% above the pre-crisis level. Owner Verhuven also expects a positive business developmen
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events