Alltours

Optimistic for 2023: Alltours owner Willi Verhuven.

The fourth-largest German tour operator Alltours significantly increased its turnover in the outgoing tourism year 2021/22. Despite a comparatively low increase in guests, revenues were 20% above the pre-crisis level. Owner Verhuven also expects a positive business development in 2023.

