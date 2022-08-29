  1. Home
  2. International
Significant price increases

This is how expensive business travel gets

von Oliver Graue
Montag, 29. August 2022
Not only flying is becoming more expensive. Hotel prices are rising particularly sharply.
Gettyimages
Not only flying is becoming more expensive. Hotel prices are rising particularly sharply.

Prices for business travel continue to rise significantly, although the economic recovery of the industry is clearly delayed. Three segments are particularly affected by higher prices. The experts of the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) had recently been rather o

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats