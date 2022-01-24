TUI/Rüdiger Nehmzow

According to CFO Sebastian Ebel, TUI is benefiting from the lifting of the Corona measures in England.

Almost two years after the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, TUI is on course, according to CFO Sebastian Ebel. At the moment, he said, the UK's Corona policy was also helping. "We remain confident that what we have sown in the past almost two years will come to fruition