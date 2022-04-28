Redefining city tourism: Petra Stušek (Ljubljana) and Michael Otremba (Hamburg) head the City Destination Alliance.
European cities need to 're-invent' city trips as they emerge from the pandemic by focusing on quality instead of quantity, and by promoting more clearly how tourism benefits visitors, the local population and businesses alike, organisers of the re-branded City Destination Al
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events