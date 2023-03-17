FVW Medien/Screenshot

The new Lufthansa subsidiary already has its own website.

The Lufthansa family could be growing in the foreseeable future. In any case, the leading German aviation group is pushing ahead with the foundation of a new short- and medium-haul carrier. It already has its own website.

City Airlines is the name of the upcoming new airline from Lufthansa. On its own website, the airline presents itself as the "youngest member of the L