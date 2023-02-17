FVW Medien/HMJ

Strike in the public sector: Lufthansa's planes will be grounded in Frankfurt this Friday.

The strike by the trade union Verdi at several German airports is leading to a tough move at Lufthansa. The airline, which already had to deal with massive disruptions on Wednesday, is cancelling more than 1,300 flights for today, Friday.

Because Verdi has announced strikes at seven German airports for Friday, Lufthansa is now drawing the consequences and cancelling flights on Friday -