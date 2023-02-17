Strike in the public sector: Lufthansa's planes will be grounded in Frankfurt this Friday.
The strike by the trade union Verdi at several German airports is leading to a tough move at Lufthansa. The airline, which already had to deal with massive disruptions on Wednesday, is cancelling more than 1,300 flights for today, Friday.
Because Verdi has announced strikes at seven German airports for Friday, Lufthansa is now drawing the consequences and cancelling flights on Friday -
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events