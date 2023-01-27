Looking forward to expanding their portfolio: Select Luxury Travel managers Thomas Wiedau and Dirk Gowin.
The long-haul specialist A&E Erlebnisreisen becomes part of the AER Group. Behind the purchase are two specialist teams who want to expand their portfolio extensively. This is already the second asset deal in the German specialist tour operator market within a few days.
