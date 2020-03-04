More German tourists visited Stockholm and other parts of Sweden last year.

Scandinavia remains a top holiday region for Germans, although there are mixed trends for overall international visitor numbers.

Sweden profited from hot temperatures last year and generated a 10.7% rise in German visitors. But overall growth was flat. It was a similar picture for Finland in 2019, with a 10.5% increase in German visitors contrasting with a moderate 2% rise in total international volumes.

Denmark remains the biggest destination in the region with nearly 17 million overnight stays by German visitors last year. One exception to the regional trend is Iceland, which welcomed fewer tourists again last year.

In 2020, most tourists will again be seeking the typical Nordic combination of nature, relaxation and cultural attractions. Those who want to plan further ahead can look forward to the launch of Norwegian fjord cruises by a new company Havila in 2021.