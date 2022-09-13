Lufthansa Bildarchiv, FRA CI/P

On behalf of the Lufthansa Group, Tamur Goudarzi Pour, CCO of Swiss airline, negotiated and signed the contracts with Amadeus.

The Lufthansa Group and the GDS Amadeus have finally agreed on a new contract for the New Distribution Capability (NDC). It regulates how the two partners will handle the NDC content of the LH airlines in the future. Travel agencies connected to the Amadeus systems have b