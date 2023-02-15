Pixabay

Positive signal: Some hoteliers on Majorca will be opening much earlier than usual due to high demand from the German market.

TUI Group is looking forward to a good summer season this year thanks to rising demand and higher prices after strong winter sales in recent weeks.

Europe's largest tourism group has so far sold 8.7 million holidays for winter 2022/23 and summer 2023 combined. TUI Group said the start of the ne