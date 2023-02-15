  1. Home
  2. International
Sales trends

TUI Group is optimistic for summer 2023

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 15. Februar 2023
Positive signal: Some hoteliers on Majorca will be opening much earlier than usual due to high demand from the German market.
Pixabay
Positive signal: Some hoteliers on Majorca will be opening much earlier than usual due to high demand from the German market.

TUI Group is looking forward to a good summer season this year thanks to rising demand and higher prices after strong winter sales in recent weeks.

Europe's largest tourism group has so far sold 8.7 million holidays for winter 2022/23 and summer 2023 combined. TUI Group said the start of the ne
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Sebastian Ebel TUI
First business quarter

TUI Group almost halves its seasonal loss
FVW, Ebel Christian Wyrwa
Portfolio expansion

TUI targets online hotel bookings
Alexej Mordaschow Imago
After Mordashov sanctions

TUI Group would be happy about new major shareholder
stats