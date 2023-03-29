Egypt Tourist Board

The Red Sea coast of Egypt – with destinations such as Hurghada – is among the current top sellers in the German travel trade.

Destinations in the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean are the top-selling tour operator packages for German holidaymakers in the forthcoming Easter holidays, according to travel agency sales figures.

Egypt, the Canary Islands and Turkey lead the current Top Ten list, followed by the Balearics, the Maldives, Greece and the UAE, sales analysis by r