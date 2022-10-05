  1. Home
  2. International
Sales trends

Germans fly south for long-stay winter sun

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 05. Oktober 2022
Continued strong demand for Turkey: Holiday destinations such as Antalya are attractive for long-stay visitors in winter.
Pixabay
Continued strong demand for Turkey: Holiday destinations such as Antalya are attractive for long-stay visitors in winter.

The predicted trend towards long-stay winter holidays in warm southern European destinations such as Turkey to avoid high energy costs at home could be starting to come true, according to German travel companies.

The predicted trend towards long-stay winter holidays in warm southern European destinations such as Turkey to avoid high energy costs at home could be starting to come true, according to German travel companies. Over the past few weeks, many travel companies and destin
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats