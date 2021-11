FVW Medien/HMJ

Let's talk business again: At Brand USA Travel Week 2021 in London, U.S. suppliers met with German tour operators who reported a lot of pent-up demand.

Germans are snapping up attractive offers for trips to the USA after the country re-opened its borders for vaccinated international travellers this week. Travel agents, tour operators and airlines have reported a surge of bookings over the last few weeks as Germans rele