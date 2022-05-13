FVW Medien/HMJ

Shining in fresh splendour for the anniversary: Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom with "forefather" Walt Disney in the foreground.

Relatively few German holidaymakers in Florida visit the Disney parks in Orlando – and if they do, then only for a day or two. The Disney corporation wants to change that and is upgrading its financial and human resources in order to activate the German travel industry.#/AB