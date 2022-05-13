  1. Home
  2. International
Sales offensive

Walt Disney World counts on German travel agencies

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 13. Mai 2022
Shining in fresh splendour for the anniversary: Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom with "forefather" Walt Disney in the foreground.
FVW Medien/HMJ
Shining in fresh splendour for the anniversary: Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom with "forefather" Walt Disney in the foreground.

Relatively few German holidaymakers in Florida visit the Disney parks in Orlando – and if they do, then only for a day or two. The Disney corporation wants to change that and is upgrading its financial and human resources in order to activate the German travel industry.#/AB

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Brand USA Panel Jacobs Brand USA
US destination comeback

Brand USA airs fvw podcast on German travel patterns
New York JFK Ankunft März 2022 FVW Medien/HMJ
Entry statistics first quarter

German visitor totals to US still well below 2019 level
Flughafen Frankfurt Sitze gesperrt KLEIN E. Uelitz
US Commercial Service survey

Non-stop US flights almost reach pre-crisis level
stats