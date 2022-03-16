Alltours

Harmonising its 'Book Flexibly' service to keep the momentum going: Alltours boss Willi Verhuven reports a good start to 2022 with rising bookings.

Leading tour operators in Germany are actively promoting their 'flex-tariff' options to reassure customers amid uncertainty over the impact of the Ukraine war and, in the case of DER Touristik, ruling out any price increases in the face of rising costs. In general, the