Lufthansa

Despite great pressure: Frank Naeve, top sales director of Lufthansa, is taking it easy.

A stable flight schedule is currently Lufthansa's top priority. Sales Director Frank Naeve, who is responsible for the majority of markets around the globe, considers further investments to be important. In an interview with fvw|TravelTalk he gives details.

The Lufthansa Group's top sales manager is under great pressure: He must achieve internally defined revenue targets in order to lead the airline group