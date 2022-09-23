TUI Cruises/Fabio Kohler

Booked at short notice, but at higher rates: the TUI Cruises vessel Mein Schiff 1 in Geirangerfjorden.

Winter is still clearly in the red for cruises. But when customers book, they spend more money on it. An exclusive evaluation by Travel Data & Analytics for the fvw|TravelTalk Cruise Academy shows the current trends. Spontaneous decision and no worries about the walle