  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
SAF or climate protection projects

Lufthansa tests new service for carbon-neutral flying

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 08. Februar 2022
"Green" air travel: Lufthansa passengers can use the service via the in-flight Internet on their mobile device.
Lufthansa
"Green" air travel: Lufthansa passengers can use the service via the in-flight Internet on their mobile device.

Lufthansa announces it now offers more options for carbon-neutral flying: The airline is testing a service that allows passengers to offset CO2 emissions directly on board. Emissions can be offset with Sustainable Aviation Fuel and certified climate protection projects. L

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Compensaid_Multidevice Lufthansa
Carbon neutral flying

Lufthansa starts Compensaid corporate program
stats