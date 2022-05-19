Doubletree by Hilton

Fewer Russians, new strategy: Hoteliers in areas such as Kemer, who relied heavy on Russian tourists in the past, need to re-focus on other European markets.

Hoteliers in Turkey are looking to fill their beds with more German holidaymakers this year to make up for the slump in Russian visitors due to the Ukraine war. That was the one of the key messages from the recent conference of the RTK travel agency alliance at the Hote