Kati Jurischka

Commenting on the data scandal: DRV president Norbert Fiebig calls for a complete clarification.

The German Travel Industry Association (DRV) has broken its silence over the RTK-FTI data-sharing scandal that has shaken the country’s tour operators and travel agents, and is calling for a rapid and full investigation into the affair.

For eight years, leading agency consortium RTK, which has some 4,200 members, passed on to tour operator FTI detailed sales figures of up to 3,000 t