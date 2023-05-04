FVW Medien/KH

Under pressure: Thomas Bösl (RTK) and Ralph Schiller (FTI Group) – here shown at the Capital Congress of the German Travel Association (DRV) in Berlin in 2022.

Detailed sales figures of up to 3,000 German travel agencies were passed on by leading agency consortium RTK to tour operator FTI for years in a data-sharing scandal involving numerous other tour operators, according to fvw|TravelTalk information.

This detailed sales data enabled FTI to offer extra commissions and other benefits to agencies that agreed to re-focus their sales activities away f