  1. Home
  2. International
RTK-FTI cooperation

Data-sharing scandal hits thousands of travel agents

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 04. Mai 2023
FVW Medien/KH
Under pressure: Thomas Bösl (RTK) and Ralph Schiller (FTI Group) – here shown at the Capital Congress of the German Travel Association (DRV) in Berlin in 2022.
Under pressure: Thomas Bösl (RTK) and Ralph Schiller (FTI Group) – here shown at the Capital Congress of the German Travel Association (DRV) in Berlin in 2022.

Detailed sales figures of up to 3,000 German travel agencies were passed on by leading agency consortium RTK to tour operator FTI for years in a data-sharing scandal involving numerous other tour operators, according to fvw|TravelTalk information.

This detailed sales data enabled FTI to offer extra commissions and other benefits to agencies that agreed to re-focus their sales activities away f
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Dietmar Gunz Christian Wyrwa
Incoming and hotels

FTI founder Dietmar Gunz is back in business
Lionel Souque Rewe
Annual press conference

Rewe Group "is not in talks" with FTI
Gunz Schiller FVW Medien/KH
Restructuring of FTI Group

Dietmar Gunz puts new management team in charge
stats