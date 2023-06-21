Christian Wyrwa

A travel agency cooperation TUI Travel Star, in which RTK holds 50%, is no longer conceivable for TUI due to the RTK/FTI data scandal and the lack of clarification to date.

TUI wants to operate the travel agency cooperation TUI Travel Star, in which the Group and the RTK operator RT-Reisen each hold a 50% stake, on its own in future due to the data affair involving RTK and FTI.

TUI is now seeking to take full ownership of TUI Travel Star (TTS), its joint venture with RTK and a core pillar of the QTA with 302 agencies. "We are