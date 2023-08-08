Shoutao Wang

Yingru Zeng, deputy of the Chinese ambassador in Germany, and Gebeco CEO Thomas Bohlander amid airline representatives, staff of the consular department, the tourist office, the German Travel Association DRV, the Chinese embassy as well as communication and marketing professionals.

Thomas Bohlander, head of the German adventure tour operator Gebeco, wants to help China tourism regain its old strength. He has set up a roundtable at the Chinese Embassy in Berlin with the participation of many stakeholders. The kick-off meeting took place recently.

Before the pandemic, Germany was the most important EU source market for China. In earlier Gebeco times, the share of trips to China was almost 50%. C