  1. Home
  2. International
Round Table Counter Place

Travel will become more expensive, not unaffordable

von Martin Jürs
Samstag, 13. August 2022
Longing destination Great Barrier Reef in Australia: Long-distance travel suffers especially from high cerosene prices and additionally from the weak euro exchange rate.
Wikipedia/Richard Ling, CC BY-SA 3.0
Longing destination Great Barrier Reef in Australia: Long-distance travel suffers especially from high cerosene prices and additionally from the weak euro exchange rate.

Consumers are facing sharply rising prices. Inflation is also making holidays more expensive. Will they still be affordable in the coming year? Industry experts discussed this at the Counter Place of fvw|TravelTalk – and gave a cautious all-clear. At present, busi

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
US-Dollar Kreditkarte Debitkarte FVW Medien/HMJ
International Amadeus study

What role travel spending will play
Tats_July_2022_englisch TATS
TATS figures

Catch-up in turnover slows down in July
TDA Analysis_June_2022_englisch TDA
TDA analysis June

Last minute drives bookings above pre-Corona levels
stats