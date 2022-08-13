Wikipedia/Richard Ling, CC BY-SA 3.0

Longing destination Great Barrier Reef in Australia: Long-distance travel suffers especially from high cerosene prices and additionally from the weak euro exchange rate.

Consumers are facing sharply rising prices. Inflation is also making holidays more expensive. Will they still be affordable in the coming year? Industry experts discussed this at the Counter Place of fvw|TravelTalk – and gave a cautious all-clear. At present, busi