FVW Medien/MAJ

Looking at the health risks for 2023, the dangers in Europe and North America are low (green) to medium (yellow). In other parts of the world, the situation is more dangerous, according to the analysis by International SOS. Here, the assessment ranges from variable (grey) to high (orange) to very high (red).

International SOS, one of the leading providers of security and health services, publishes its Risk Map 2023. The outlook is not exactly positive: travel and health risks are increasing in many regions.

