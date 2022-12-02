The destination Namibia stands for almost endless expanses, pristine landscapes, rich wildlife and a lively culture.

The pandemic has also taken its toll on Namibia's tourism industry. But things are slowly picking up again, as hotel occupancy rates show, and optimism for 2023 is setting in. Germany remains the strongest European source market.

Tourists are returning to Namibia. This is shown by the hotel occupancy rate: according to the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB), it reached at least 80% of the pre-Corona level in the current year. "We hope that this positive trend will continue to strengthen in 2023," says Matthias Lemcke, Acting Area Manager Europe at the NTB.To date, European countries continue to be the most important markets for Namibian tourism, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all visitors. Of the total 128,968 overnight stays in recent months, 40.5% were accounted for by guests from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, 7.5% by tourists from France and 5.8% by visitors from the Benelux countries. Despite a comparatively small national marketing budget to promote the destination, the country is doing an excellent job of tapping other markets to attract guests, the NTB said."The latest tourism figures clearly point in the direction of a recovery of the entire tourism sector. We will continue to make every effort to further strengthen Namibia as a top destination," emphasized NTB manager Lemcke. Great efforts are being made to continue attracting tourists. Among other things, the infrastructure of the Dorob National Park, located on the Atlantic coast, is currently being renovated and improved.In addition, the country's accommodation offerings are also growing: Near Etosha National Park, Onguma Camp Kala has opened in the Onguma Nature Reserve. The camp can accommodate up to eight guests in four large suites that are high off the ground and overlook a waterhole. Each suite has its own deck with a wood-fired hot tub or cool plunge pool, as well as a walkway to a private open pavilion with daybed.