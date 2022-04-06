Rewe Group

CEO Lionel Souque: Rewe Group demonstrates commitment to tourism through high investments.

DER Touristik Group has halved its loss in 2021 and is aiming for a "black zero" in the current year. Lionel Souque, CEO of the parent company Rewe, backed the tourism division at the annual press conference. In Rewe Group's tourism division, sales rose by 57.5% from &eur