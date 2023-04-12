Anex

As sales and marketing director, Carsten Burgmann wants to anchor Neckermann Reisen more firmly with travel agencies.

A year ago, the tour operator Neckermann Reisen dared to make a comeback. With an expanded product range and a focus on stationary travel agencies, Sales and Marketing Director Carsten Burgmann wants to make a leap forward this year.

Sixty years ago, in April 1963, the first holidaymakers took their flight with a tour operator who at the time was stirring up the sedate travel marke