  1. Home
  2. International
Revived traditional brand

Neckermann has high goals for this year

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Mittwoch, 12. April 2023
Anex
As sales and marketing director, Carsten Burgmann wants to anchor Neckermann Reisen more firmly with travel agencies.
As sales and marketing director, Carsten Burgmann wants to anchor Neckermann Reisen more firmly with travel agencies.

A year ago, the tour operator Neckermann Reisen dared to make a comeback. With an expanded product range and a focus on stationary travel agencies, Sales and Marketing Director Carsten Burgmann wants to make a leap forward this year.

Sixty years ago, in April 1963, the first holidaymakers took their flight with a tour operator who at the time was stirring up the sedate travel marke
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
fvw|TravelTalk Dossier Veranstalter 2023 FVW Medien/KH
fvw|TravelTalk Dossier (Part 3)

Medium-sized and small tour operators hold their own
Carsten Burgmann Anex
Summer 2023

Neckermann Reisen launches big comeback drive
Thailand, Phuket Pixabay
Four new winter destinations

Neckermann adds long-haul destinations to its portfolio
stats