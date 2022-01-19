FVW Medien/HMJ

A lot of pent-up demand: The US is high on the agenda of European holidaymakers for 2022, according to a recent survey of the Travel portal Holidaypirates.

How did Germans travel in the second year marked by the pandemic? And how do holidaymakers envisage 2022 in terms of travel? Answers are provided by a survey of more than 1100 respondents conducted by the online travel portal Holidaypirates. Even travel restrictions could