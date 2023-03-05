  1. Home
Revenue almost doubled in 2022

Lufthansa targets record revenue for 2023

von Holger Jacobs
Sonntag, 05. März 2023
"We want to continue to grow, shape the future and expand our market position": CEO Carsten Spohr, framed by CFO Remco Steenhagen (right) and Group Spokesman Andreas Bartels, presents the balance sheet for 2022.
With an operating profit of €1.5 billion in the financial year 2022, Lufthansa Group has achieved a much better result than expected. The company reports a strong booking momentum at high average yields and expects a further significant improvement of its earnings in 2023.

"Lufthansa is back," states CEO Carsten Spohr in the light of the "unprecedented financial turnaround" in the financial year 2022: Due to the strong i
