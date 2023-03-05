"We want to continue to grow, shape the future and expand our market position": CEO Carsten Spohr, framed by CFO Remco Steenhagen (right) and Group Spokesman Andreas Bartels, presents the balance sheet for 2022.
With an operating profit of €1.5 billion in the financial year 2022, Lufthansa Group has achieved a much better result than expected. The company reports a strong booking momentum at high average yields and expects a further significant improvement of its earnings in 2023.
"Lufthansa is back," states CEO Carsten Spohr in the light of the "unprecedented financial turnaround" in the financial year 2022: Due to the strong i
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events