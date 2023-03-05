FVW Medien/MAJ

"We want to continue to grow, shape the future and expand our market position": CEO Carsten Spohr, framed by CFO Remco Steenhagen (right) and Group Spokesman Andreas Bartels, presents the balance sheet for 2022.

With an operating profit of €1.5 billion in the financial year 2022, Lufthansa Group has achieved a much better result than expected. The company reports a strong booking momentum at high average yields and expects a further significant improvement of its earnings in 2023.

"Lufthansa is back," states CEO Carsten Spohr in the light of the "unprecedented financial turnaround" in the financial year 2022: Due to the strong i