The new TUI Blue Olhuveli in the Maldives already offers upscale holiday enjoyment. However, the tourism group wants to create another new brand for the top segment.

The TUI Group wants to expand in both the luxury and budget segments with its own hotels & resorts. For the lower-priced family segment, CEO Sebastian Ebel is relying on an existing brand - for the upscale customers, there is to be a new one.

