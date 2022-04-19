  1. Home
  2. International
Renaming of mobiliy group

Flixmobility gives itself a new umbrella brand

von Martin Jürs und Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 19. April 2022
Keep it short and simple: With its new brand, Flixmobility is going to push its international expansion, e.g. in the US. The photo shows a Flixbus coach at Penn Station in New York City.
E. Uelitz
Keep it short and simple: With its new brand, Flixmobility is going to push its international expansion, e.g. in the US. The photo shows a Flixbus coach at Penn Station in New York City.

Flixmobiltity, operator of Flixbus and Flixtrain, has completed its transformation from a GmbH (limited liability company) to an SE company. At the same time, the company is renaming itself. Short and concise, that is how Flixmobility now wants to appear on the market: Th

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats