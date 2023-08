Pixabay

Positive attitude towards AI, but not a replacement for human competence: Germans have mixed emotions as regards using artificial intelligence in travel information and booking.

Artificial intelligence is ok but real people are better – that was a key finding from a survey of German consumers about whether they will accept artificial intelligence-based solutions when booking travel.

As part of the Reisezukunft project, a study on artificial intelligence (AI) was carried out by Passau University researchers from the point of view