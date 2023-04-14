  1. Home
Registration now open

Next Counter Days Live will take place in Izmir

von fvw|TravelTalk
Freitag, 14. April 2023
Korumar Ephesus Beach & Spa Resorts
The participants will be accommodated in the Hotel Korumar Ephesus Beach & Spa Resorts.
The Counter Days Live by fvw|TravelTalk are going into the next round: In a few weeks, the big live event will start in Turkey. Participants can expect a varied programme.

Tourism professionals should make a note of this date in their calendars: the big industry event Counter Days Live from 24 to 27 May 2023, which will
