Reference to strike

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings puts growth plans on hold

von Michael Krane und dpa
Mittwoch, 19. Oktober 2022
Eurowings speaks of a reduced demand and stops, among other things, the promotion to captain.
As a result of the pilots' strike at Eurowings, the Lufthansa subsidiary is making cuts. The fleet size of 81 aircraft planned for 2023 will initially be reduced by five, the company announced. Staffing requirements will also be reduced.

