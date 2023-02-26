E. Uelitz

A guest checking in at the hotel: more and more customers are paying in advance at Booking.com. This lowers the cancellation rate and offers the portal opportunities for additional revenue.

The portal operator Booking Holdings is changing its business model. Instead of brokering hotels as an agency, Booking.com already acts as a retailer for almost half of its sales. In addition, CEO Glenn Fogel is pushing flight sales and connected travel and reports record revenues for 2022.

Booking Holdings, which owns the namesake portal Booking.com as well as other brands such as Agoda, Priceline, Rentalcars and metasearchers Kayak and