  1. Home
  2. International
Record turnover in 2022

Booking is increasingly moving from agent to retailer

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Sonntag, 26. Februar 2023
A guest checking in at the hotel: more and more customers are paying in advance at Booking.com. This lowers the cancellation rate and offers the portal opportunities for additional revenue.
E. Uelitz
A guest checking in at the hotel: more and more customers are paying in advance at Booking.com. This lowers the cancellation rate and offers the portal opportunities for additional revenue.

The portal operator Booking Holdings is changing its business model. Instead of brokering hotels as an agency, Booking.com already acts as a retailer for almost half of its sales. In addition, CEO Glenn Fogel is pushing flight sales and connected travel and reports record revenues for 2022.

Booking Holdings, which owns the namesake portal Booking.com as well as other brands such as Agoda, Priceline, Rentalcars and metasearchers Kayak and
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Michael Buller VIR FVW Medien/RIM
Online sales

Winners and losers among German OTAs
Fogel_Glenn_1500 NOAH/Youtube
Expansion of products

Booking.com wants more from travellers' budgets
Stachel, Booking Booking
Booking.com manager Stachel

"Continued strong trends in summer bookings"
stats