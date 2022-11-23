Schauinsland-Reisen

Aiming for further healthy growth: Schauinsland owner Gerald Kassner.

German tour operator Schauinsland-Reisen has put the pandemic well behind it and generated record turnover and bookings this year thanks to strong package holiday sales.

German tour operator Schauinsland-Reisen has put the pandemic well behind it and generated record turnover and bookings this year thanks to strong package holiday sales. The Duisburg-based company is now aiming for further healthy growth next year driven by pent-up dema