Steffen Boehnke, Head of Product Management Sun & Beach at TUI Germany: "Late summer is becoming a trend."

The German tour operator is more than satisfied with the final spurt this summer: Greece continued to do well, and TUI was able to report records for Mallorca in late summer.

The Mediterranean region was already popular with German vacationers last year. This summer, the trend has intensified, TUI says. The Greek islands were almost fully booked and records were set for Mallorca in late summer. According to TUI, booking figures on the Balearic island in recent weeks were ten percent higher than in 2019 and thus higher than ever."Late summer is becoming a trend," says Steffen Boehnke, head of product management Sun & Beach. "On Mallorca, there were no more free hotel rooms in many places this year." Due to the high demand, TUI is once again expanding its offer for the coming year.TUI promises early-booking discounts of up to 40 percent for next summer's trips. They apply with immediate effect for bookings up to November 28, 2022, and travel between April 1 and October 31.The TUI Protect service promise, which is included in the travel price, continues to apply. Travellers are protected from additional costs in the event of a Corona infection or an officially ordered quarantine. The staggered Flex fare is also on offer. For a fee, it offers the option of rebooking or cancelling up to and including 15 or 29 days before arrival.Also with other organizers the last summer weeks ran very well. Alltours managing director Georg Welbers spoke at the presentation of the summer programs 2023 on past Friday of record numbers with the guest volume in July and August with a trend to high-quality journeys.