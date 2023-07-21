  1. Home
Ryanair to invest in Ukraine after end of war

von Rita Münck
Freitag, 21. Juli 2023
Ryanair
Ryanair bosses Michael O'Leary (left) and Eddie Wilson (second on the right) want to get involved in the country after the Ukraine war.
The low-cost carrier Ryanair has put down early stakes and announced a billion-euro investment in Ukraine. After the end of the war, the airline wants to station up to 30 aircraft there.

To set the scene for the proposed investment, Ryanair holding company boss Michael O'Leary and airline chief Eddie Wilson, among others, travelled to
