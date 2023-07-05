Eurowings Discover

Bernd Bauer has been managing Edelweiss in Switzerland since 2014 and, in parallel, Eurowings Discover in Frankfurt since October 2022. Both airlines are members of the Lufthansa Group.

Lufthansa's German leisure airline Eurowings Discover is heading for a new brand-name without the 'Eurowings' label to reduce confusion among customers and enable a clearer market positioning.

The two-year-old carrier is set to be re-named to 'Discover Airlines', simplified to Discover. On June 21, Frankfurt-based EW Discover GmbH (the air