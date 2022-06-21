  1. Home
  2. International
Rapid recovery

Airlines could return to profit as early as 2023

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 21. Juni 2022
The airline business is recovering faster than expected. This is shown by the current forecast of the aviation association Iata.
E. Uelitz
The airline business is recovering faster than expected. This is shown by the current forecast of the aviation association Iata.

Things are looking up again: According to an Iata forecast, the airline industry could recover from the economic consequences of the Corona pandemic more quickly than was thought six months ago. The industry could be back in the black as early as 2023. Airlines around the

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Frankfurt Airport 13. Juni 2022 FVW Medien/HMJ
Air traffic volume

German air traffic control checks many more flights
Air traffic chaos

Flight cancellations in Europe are rampant
Flughafen Frankfurt Halle E. Uelitz
ADV figures for March 2022

Air traffic in Germany is recovering visibly
stats