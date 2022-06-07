Face-to-face instead of communicating virtually: This week, Brand USA welcomes some 4,600 delegates from 60 countries at IPW 2022 in Orlando.
The White House has obviously recognised the importance of the travel industry: Brand USA receives a lavish special budget, a national tourism strategy sets priorities in marketing and product development – and very ambitious goals. Just in time for the last IPW in
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events