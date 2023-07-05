  1. Home
Rail renaissance

TUI offers rail-based holiday packages in Europe

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 05. Juli 2023
TUI Group
Last winter, holidaymakers were able to travel to Austria for the first time with the TUI Ski Express.
TUI is planning to offer more holiday trips by train in Europe as an environmentally-friendly alternative to flight-based packages, and has already launched its first two charter train services.

Europe's largest tour operator started the TUI Ski Express last winter and is now offering its first TUI City Express package this summer, with a me
